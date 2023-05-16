Is Li Auto (LI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 119 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI's full-year earnings has moved 134.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LI has gained about 47.1% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 11.4%. This means that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Stellantis (STLA). The stock has returned 13.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Stellantis' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.2% so far this year, so LI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Stellantis is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR and Stellantis as they could maintain their solid performance.

