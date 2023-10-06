Is Li Auto (LI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 113 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI's full-year earnings has moved 273.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LI has returned about 67.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 39.1%. This means that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 137.1% year-to-date.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.1% so far this year, so LI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Modine falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 56 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR and Modine as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.