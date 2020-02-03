Is LHC Group (LHCG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. LHC Group (LHCG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LHCG and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

LHC Group is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LHCG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHCG's full-year earnings has moved 2.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LHCG has moved about 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.01% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that LHC Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LHCG is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.36% this year, meaning that LHCG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LHCG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

