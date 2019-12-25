Is LHC Group (LHCG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of LHC Group (LHCG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LHC Group is one of 881 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LHCG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHCG's full-year earnings has moved 2.64% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LHCG has gained about 43.98% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.43%. As we can see, LHC Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LHCG belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.22% so far this year, so LHCG is performing better in this area.

LHCG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

