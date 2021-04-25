Is Lexington Realty Trust's (NYSE:LXP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Lexington Realty Trust's (NYSE:LXP) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Lexington Realty Trust's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lexington Realty Trust is:

9.4% = US$186m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Lexington Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Lexington Realty Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 5.0%, is definitely interesting. Even more so after seeing Lexington Realty Trust's exceptional 24% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lexington Realty Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:LXP Past Earnings Growth April 25th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LXP worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LXP is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lexington Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lexington Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 70%, meaning the company retains only 30% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Besides, Lexington Realty Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. However, Lexington Realty Trust's future ROE is expected to decline to 1.7% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Lexington Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.