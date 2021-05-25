Is Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LNVGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.95, which compares to its industry's average of 23.21. Over the past year, LNVGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.60 and as low as 6.63, with a median of 8.27.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LNVGY has a P/CF ratio of 8.18. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LNVGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.11. Over the past year, LNVGY's P/CF has been as high as 9.45 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 5.04.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lenovo Group Ltd.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LNVGY is an impressive value stock right now.

