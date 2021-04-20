Is Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY). LNVGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.04. Over the past year, LNVGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.60 and as low as 6.63, with a median of 8.05.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LNVGY has a P/CF ratio of 9.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.18. Over the past year, LNVGY's P/CF has been as high as 9.42 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 4.84.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Lenovo Group Ltd. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LNVGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

