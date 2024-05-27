Is Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Lenovo Group (LNVGY). LNVGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.97 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.58. Over the past 52 weeks, LNVGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.22 and as low as 6.79, with a median of 9.81.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LNVGY has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

Finally, our model also underscores that LNVGY has a P/CF ratio of 8.12. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LNVGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.97. Over the past 52 weeks, LNVGY's P/CF has been as high as 8.16 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 6.12.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Lenovo Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LNVGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY)

