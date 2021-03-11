Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 10.54% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 20.16% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 12.41%. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LEN is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.51% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

