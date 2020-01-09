Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lennar (LEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Lennar is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 0.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LEN has returned about 3.23% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 0.14% on average. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.55% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

