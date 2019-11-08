Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Lennar is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 3.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 46.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 37.26% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.48% this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

