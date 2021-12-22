Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lennar (LEN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 42.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 26.7%. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.6%.

Over the past three months, Toll Brothers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lennar belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.8% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Toll Brothers is also part of the same industry.

Lennar and Toll Brothers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

