Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lennar (LEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 5.19% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LEN has returned 28.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.81% on average. As we can see, Lennar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.63% so far this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track LEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

