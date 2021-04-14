Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 29.17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 37.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 19.28% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lennar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LEN is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.03% this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.