Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lennar (LEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lennar is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 14.21% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LEN has returned 39.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 17.50% on average. As we can see, Lennar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.75% so far this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track LEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

