Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lennar (LEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 2.76% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LEN has returned 10.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -7.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LEN is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.21% so far this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

