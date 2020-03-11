Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 2.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LEN has moved about 6.38% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -12.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.22% so far this year, so LEN is performing better in this area.

LEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

