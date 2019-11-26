Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lennar (LEN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 3.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LEN has moved about 51.80% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 41.19% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lennar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LEN is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 52.04% so far this year, so LEN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track LEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

