Is Lennar (LEN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lennar (LEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Lennar is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 28.2% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 22.8%. This shows that Lennar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). The stock is up 62% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sterling Infrastructure's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lennar is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.3% so far this year, meaning that LEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Infrastructure, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +16.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Lennar and Sterling Infrastructure. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.