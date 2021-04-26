Is Lennar (LEN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Lennar (LEN). LEN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.18, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.31. Over the last 12 months, LEN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.14 and as low as 6.81, with a median of 9.93.

LEN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.25. Within the past year, LEN's PEG has been as high as 3.76 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 1.10.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lennar's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LEN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

