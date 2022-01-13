Is LendingClub (LC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is LendingClub (LC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LendingClub is one of 904 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LendingClub is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LC's full-year earnings has moved 51.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LC has returned 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3% on average. This means that LendingClub is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banner (BANR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

Over the past three months, Banner's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LendingClub belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.9% this year, meaning that LC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banner belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +9.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on LendingClub and Banner as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

