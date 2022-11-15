Is Lemonade a Future 10-Bagger or Should You Stay Away?

Insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) clearly has a happy customer base and management is doing a good job of growing the business. However, the company continues to burn through cash and its path to profitability remains unclear. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses Lemonade's latest results, the company's long-term potential, and the unanswered questions investors should be concerned about.

