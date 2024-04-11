Is Leidos (LDOS) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Leidos (LDOS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 16.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -6.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock is up 35.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.5% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC falls under the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Leidos and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.