Is Leidos (LDOS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Leidos (LDOS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 47 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 18.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -0.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Moog (MOG.A) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.3%.

For Moog, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Moog belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Leidos and Moog. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.