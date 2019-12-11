Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos Holdings is one of 34 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 5.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 70.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 32.55% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Leidos Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LDOS belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.31% so far this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LDOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.