Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LDOS and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

Leidos Holdings is one of 34 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 3.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 57.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 28.21% on average. This means that Leidos Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LDOS is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.94% so far this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to LDOS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

