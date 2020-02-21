Is Legg Mason (LM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Legg Mason (LM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Legg Mason is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LM's full-year earnings has moved 3.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LM has gained about 40.52% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.18%. This means that Legg Mason is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LM is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.70% so far this year, so LM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

