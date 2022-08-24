Is LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to LCI Industries' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LCI Industries is:

36% = US$496m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.36 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

LCI Industries' Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that LCI Industries has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 25% net income growth seen by LCI Industries over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that LCI Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:LCII Past Earnings Growth August 24th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is LCI Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is LCI Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

LCI Industries' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 44%, meaning the company retains 56% of its income. So it seems that LCI Industries is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, LCI Industries has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that LCI Industries' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

