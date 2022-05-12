Is LCI Industries (LCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is LCI Industries (LCII). LCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49. LCII's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.30 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 12.22, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LCII's P/B ratio of 2.60. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.26. LCII's P/B has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 3.42, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LCII has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, investors should note that LCII has a P/CF ratio of 7.19. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.81. Over the past 52 weeks, LCII's P/CF has been as high as 12.72 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 9.78.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LCI Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LCII looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

