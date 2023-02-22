Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Lattice Semiconductor is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 649 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lattice Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LSCC has returned about 27.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.2%. This means that Lattice Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, ServiceNow (NOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.2%.

In ServiceNow's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lattice Semiconductor belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so LSCC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, ServiceNow belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved +6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Lattice Semiconductor and ServiceNow as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

