Is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Las Vegas Sands's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Las Vegas Sands had debt of US$14.1b, up from US$12.3b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.07b, its net debt is less, at about US$12.0b.

How Strong Is Las Vegas Sands' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LVS Debt to Equity History June 9th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Las Vegas Sands had liabilities of US$2.47b due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.9b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.07b as well as receivables valued at US$205.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$15.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Las Vegas Sands has a very large market capitalization of US$42.7b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Las Vegas Sands's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Las Vegas Sands had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 71%, to US$3.4b. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Las Vegas Sands's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$1.7b. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$2.5b of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Las Vegas Sands , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

