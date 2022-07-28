Is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Las Vegas Sands's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Las Vegas Sands had debt of US$15.4b, up from US$14.5b in one year. However, it does have US$6.45b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$8.93b.

NYSE:LVS Debt to Equity History July 28th 2022

How Strong Is Las Vegas Sands' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Las Vegas Sands had liabilities of US$2.02b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$15.8b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.45b as well as receivables valued at US$158.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$11.2b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Las Vegas Sands is worth a massive US$29.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Las Vegas Sands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Las Vegas Sands's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Las Vegas Sands produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$884m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$1.3b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Las Vegas Sands .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

