Is Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Las Vegas Sands (LVS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Las Vegas Sands is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Las Vegas Sands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS' full-year earnings has moved 26.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LVS has moved about 20.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 16.5%. This means that Las Vegas Sands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sony (SONY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.1%.

In Sony's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Las Vegas Sands is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, meaning that LVS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sony falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Las Vegas Sands and Sony as they could maintain their solid performance.

