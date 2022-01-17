Is Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Laredo Petroleum Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Laredo Petroleum had debt of US$1.35b, up from US$1.22b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$51.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.30b.

NYSE:LPI Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Strong Is Laredo Petroleum's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Laredo Petroleum had liabilities of US$574.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.46b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$51.4m in cash and US$122.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.86b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$1.26b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Laredo Petroleum can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Laredo Petroleum wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 57%, to US$1.1b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Laredo Petroleum managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$125m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$598m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Laredo Petroleum , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

