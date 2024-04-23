Is Lantheus (LNTH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Lantheus (LNTH). LNTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.98. LNTH's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.22 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 11.26, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that LNTH has a P/CF ratio of 11.44. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 32.47. LNTH's P/CF has been as high as 71.45 and as low as 9.15, with a median of 30.45, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lantheus's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LNTH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.