Is Lantheus (LNTH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Lantheus Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1154 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LNTH has returned about 62% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lantheus Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Novo Nordisk (NVO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.6%.

In Novo Nordisk's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, meaning that LNTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Novo Nordisk belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved -2.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Lantheus Holdings and Novo Nordisk. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

