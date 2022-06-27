Is Lantheus (LNTH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lantheus Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 38.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LNTH has returned about 117.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.7%. As we can see, Lantheus Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT). The stock has returned 56.3% year-to-date.

In DBV Technologies S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lantheus Holdings is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24% so far this year, meaning that LNTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 550-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved -21.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Lantheus Holdings and DBV Technologies S.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

