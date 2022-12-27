Is Lantheus (LNTH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lantheus Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LNTH has returned about 75.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16.4%. This means that Lantheus Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 174.6%.

Over the past three months, Astria Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 103 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 43.2% so far this year, so LNTH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 557 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lantheus Holdings and Astria Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

