Is Lantheus (LNTH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lantheus Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1186 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 239.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LNTH has gained about 122.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 12.1%. This means that Lantheus Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.3%.

In Vertex Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17% this year, meaning that LNTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vertex Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 551 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.4%.

Lantheus Holdings and Vertex Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.