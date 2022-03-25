Is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Lantheus Holdings is one of 1158 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 140.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LNTH has returned about 76.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.7%. This means that Lantheus Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX). The stock is up 17.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for AllScripts Healthcare's current year EPS has increased 55.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.6% so far this year, so LNTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AllScripts Healthcare falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #184. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Lantheus Holdings and AllScripts Healthcare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.