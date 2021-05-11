Is Lands' End's (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Gain Of 199% Well Earned?

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 199% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, Lands' End actually shrank its EPS by 44%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:LE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lands' End has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 199% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Lands' End (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

