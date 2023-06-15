Is Land's End (LE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Land's End (LE). LE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Finally, investors should note that LE has a P/CF ratio of 9.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.81. Over the past year, LE's P/CF has been as high as 11.49 and as low as 4.81, with a median of 7.70.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Land's End is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

