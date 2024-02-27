Is Lancaster Colony (LANC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lancaster Colony (LANC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lancaster Colony is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lancaster Colony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LANC's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LANC has moved about 21.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Lancaster Colony is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nomad Foods (NOMD). The stock is up 9.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods' current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lancaster Colony belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.3% this year, meaning that LANC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nomad Foods is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Lancaster Colony and Nomad Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.