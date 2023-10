Is Lamb Weston (LW) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Frozen vegetable distributor Lamb Weston LW is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Thursday before the bell. The stock has underperformed this year despite a positive string of earnings surprises. Lamb Weston, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has averaged a 44.8% earnings beat over the past four quarters.

Lamb Weston is expected to post a profit of $1.09/share, which would reflect growth of 45.3% versus the same quarter last year. Analysts covering LW have slightly decreased Q1 estimates over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have increased 41.6% to $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Investors should remain prudent heading into the earnings announcement given recent weakness in the consumer staples sector.

