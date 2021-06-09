Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lam Research (LRCX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lam Research is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 7.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.71% on average. This means that Lam Research is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LRCX is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.61% so far this year, so LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LRCX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.