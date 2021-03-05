Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lam Research is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 627 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 11.21% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LRCX has gained about 11.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 0.84% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lam Research is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.72% so far this year, so LRCX is performing better in this area.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

