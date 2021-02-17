Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lam Research (LRCX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Lam Research is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 11.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 24.11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.71% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lam Research is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.88% so far this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on LRCX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

