Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Lam Research (LRCX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lam Research is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 7.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LRCX has returned about 70.99% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 38.12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lam Research is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 58.11% this year, meaning that LRCX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

