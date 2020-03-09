Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lam Research is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 10.60% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 0.69% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -4.04%. As we can see, Lam Research is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.73% so far this year, so LRCX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LRCX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

