Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lam Research (LRCX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Lam Research is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 10.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LRCX has returned about 14.18% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lam Research is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.34% so far this year, so LRCX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

